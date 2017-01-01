Embeddable Screen Recorder

Browser-based Recording / Playback
WebRTC / HTML-5 Support
Record Reactions Together with Screen
Optional Recording Time Limits
Viewable in Private Dashboard
Push Services for S3, FTP, Youtube, etc.
Records + uploads videos from any device/browser. Supports HTML-5 / WebRTC. Mobile-friendly, responsive, and fully customizable.Read More
Automatically transcodes to all desired formats. No complicated settings. Highly customizable. Includes video uploader.Read More
Plays videos across all devices/browsers. Is responsive, embeddable, and fully customizable. Styleable with themes.Read More
Native mobile SDKs for iOS and Android. Supports seamless video recording and video playback across all apps, browsers and devices.Read More
Organize, curate, brand and launch videos from your own personal dashboard. Our management system streamlines your process.Read More
All your video hosting needs, including content delivery. Permanent or temporary hosting. Push services also available.Read More
You go above and beyond. We were up and running in no time. Ziggeo has great technology.
I love that we can now easily capture candidate videos. Ziggeo’s video technology has been seamless.
Our customers were able to record and send us their videos at the touch of a button on mobile and desktop. Ziggeo was a great solution.
Ziggeo is... an extraordinary way to get insight on a large number of people in a very short period of time.
It's the Twilio for Video
Ziggeo is a critical part of our video recording and transcoding infrastructure.